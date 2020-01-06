Georgia Straight/Facebook

Georgia Straight alt weekly to be purchased for $1.25M

Media Central also plans to buy Toronto alt weekly Now Magazine for up to $2 million

Media Central Corp. says it will buy Vancouver’s Georgia Straight alternative weekly newspaper and associated publications in a deal valued at $1.25 million, including cash and shares.

It’s the second recent acquisition for Media Central, which said last month it would pay up to $2 million to buy Toronto alternative weekly Now Magazine.

Georgia Straight founder Dan McLeod says he saw potential in Media Central’s plans for Now, announced Dec. 2. His son, general manager Matt McLeod, negotiated the deal.

In addition to the Georgia Straight, Media Central will acquire straight.com and straightcannabis.ca. Its other publications include the cannabis-focused online site CannCentral as well as Now Magazine and nowtoronto.com.

Media Central chief executive Brian Kalish says there’s an opportunity to tap into a stable readership developed over the years by alternative weeklies across North America.

Georgia Straight has an estimated 2.7 million readers per month through its print edition and an additional 1.8 million through its website.

“The Straight is a highly trusted Vancouver institution,” Kalish said in a statement.

“The Georgia Straight brings more than 50 years of respected, award-winning local journalism and an influential loyal audience of 4.5 million monthly readers to the Media Central family.”

However, Dan McLeod acknowledged in an interview that weeklies have been hit by the same decline in advertising that has affected most other print publications since the rise in digital alternatives.

“But I think that Media Central has a plan to move forward. They’re going to buy up a lot of alternative papers and they have some innovative ideas. So I think they have a good chance to make a go of it.”

McLeod says he’s semi-retired, but will remain available in an advisory capacity. He expects Media Central will retain the company’s other staff to run the Vancouver operation.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

Just Posted

More charges for South Surrey fugitive arrested in California

Attempted murder among new charges against Brandon Teixeira

Vessel deemed pollution threat to be removed from river near Surrey

‘MV Spudnik’ has been moored in Fraser River since 2014, according to feds

Surrey woman found not criminally responsible for hitting Burnaby flagger with car

Brenda Ouma Aregay’s case will go to the Review Board of B.C.

Delta police searching for suspects in Ladner robbery

A woman was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance and robbed while checking her mail

UPDATED: Woman reported missing in Surrey has been found

Police say 30-year-old is safe

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

Georgia Straight alt weekly to be purchased for $1.25M

Media Central also plans to buy Toronto alt weekly Now Magazine for up to $2 million

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

Pipeline contractors hiring in tight labour market for Alberta, B.C.

Competition for oil, gas pipeline jobs as skilled workers retiring

Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

Cannabis edibles such as cookies, chocolate and gummies are now available for sale

Heavy rain expected to hit B.C.’s south coast

Up to 90 millimetres of rain are expected

Climate change, aging population major economic factors in forecast for 2020s

Report predicts 650,000 people will be living in Canadian seniors’ residences or nursing homes in 2030

Most Read