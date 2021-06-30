‘Galaxie’ brewery set for lift-off on White Rock waterfront in early July

White Rock’s newest brewery is expected to lift off any day now with an assortment of suds featuring intergalactic flavours.

Galaxie Craft Brewhouse, located at 1122 Vidal St., across the street from the waterfront parkade, is waiting for final approvals from the City of White Rock to open their family-owned brewery. The owners were eager to open for July 1, but now are targeting the first week of July.

The space-themed brewery, which features around 20 outdoor seats and approximately 40 indoor, is to open with eight house-made beers on tap and one rotating guest tap.

Beers expected to be on sale the opening day include Lightyear IPA, Milkyway Hazy IPA, Zero Gravity Lime Berliner, Bluemoon Blueberry Ale, Hailey’s Comet IPA, Black Hole Chocolate Stout, Interstellar Pale Ale and Atomic Bomb Hazy Ale.

Beers are priced at $9 a pint and they do not offer growlers.

The shop is owned by Lisa and Doug Card, who describe the establishment as a “little bit out there and funky,” featuring an outer-space theme and galactic art. The Cards are running the saloon with their adult children, Hailey and Dawson.

According to a description on the brewery’s website, galaxiecraftbeer.com, Doug’s brewing journey had a humble beginning.

He started off in his garage making craft brew with homemade coolers and propane burners, using pots and kettles from the kitchen.

“Packaging was done using (one-litre) Howe Sound flip top bottles picked up by Craigslist sellers all over greater van. Enjoying the hobby so much he eventually talked Lisa into letting him buy some commercial brewing equipment and the rest is history!” the website states.

Lisa said that Doug has been brewing for about 10 years. Two years ago, they were sitting in a brewery when Doug looked over to Lisa and said, “I want to do this.”

“It’s been just two years, planning and trying to find space and getting funding,” Lisa said.

The site – which Galaxie’s website describes as a former BC Tel building from the 1950s – was formerly home to a number of other businesses, including White Rock Iron Works, Turtle Recording Studios and a yoga and fitness studio.

“It’s spacey, it’s cool, it’s a great place to hang out for friends, family, neighbours, people visiting White Rock,” Lisa said. “We honestly think it’s going to be a fabulous place to hang out.”



