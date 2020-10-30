Food truck desserts from Prague ‘pop up’ at Surrey shopping mall

Dessert treats served from a popular Vancouver-area food truck are being rolled out at a Surrey shopping mall.

In a “limited time pop-up,” The Praguery will be at Guildford Town Centre starting Sunday (Nov. 1), in a ground-level location at the end of the corridor west of the food court.

The Praguery offers a modern take on a traditional pastry – “creamy vanilla ice cream treats with a variety of flavours, and feature items including a Pumpkin Spice special, cold brew coffee, Callebaut Belgian hot chocolate, and milkshakes,” according to a media advisory from citizenrelations.com.

“Visitors at Guildford Town Centre may also be the first to try The Praguery’s vegan menu items, exclusive to the location. This includes vegan Prague Cones and Chimney Cakes, vegan sundaes, and handcrafted vegan hazelnut ice cream pints.”

A full menu is posted to praguery.com.

(Story continues below video)

The Praguery’s food trucks are typically found in Vancouver at 302 Industrial Avenue and also at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet near the airport in Richmond.

Launched in Vancouver in 2016, c was founded by Prague-born Jaroslav “Jaro” Mestka.

“After years observing visitors to Prague and locals alike, enjoying trdelník, traditional Czech street food, he realized the potential of expanding the reach of his favourite traditional European food – a future world hit!” says a bio on the company website. “Upon moving to Canada, Jaro discovered that Vancouver would be the ideal place to introduce his favourite meal to a whole new market of food truck lovers. Thus, The Praguery was born.”

• RELATED STORY: Chocolate chip cookies, banana bread top list of B.C.’s favourite desserts.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

fast foodFoodSurrey