Find your dream job with BC Corrections at the Black Press career fair

Whether you’re looking to enter the workforce for the first time or hoping to make a switch, you’ll find a slew of prospective employers at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair happening this month.

Job seekers will get a chance to meet with the nearly 50 educational institutions and prospective employers at the fair to learn more about their organization and the positions they have available.

The fair will be held on Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shannon Hall and Alice McKay Building within the Cloverdale Agriplex located at 6050 176 St. in Surrey.

Fairgoers are reminded to bring their resume to the free event.

Among the organizations who will be looking for candidates is BC Corrections, a frequent exhibitor at Black Press career fairs.

“We have seen a huge response at the career fairs and the popularity of these events seems to be increasing in the community,” said Denean Barkman, assistant deputy warden for provincial recruitment. “These events have helped us reach the right target segment and have supported our recruitment goals.”

BC Corrections is actively hiring for nine out of their 10 correctional centres located across the province.

“Over the coming months, BC Corrections’ Adult Custody Division aims to double the number of new officers it typically hires,” said Barkman.

However, being a corrections officers is not what it’s made out to be on television, Barkman noted.

“TV has done a pretty good job of making our job seem like it’s all about punishment – and keeping people locked up behind bars,” she said. “But that’s just a myth, so forget the stereotypes.”

Instead Barkman said corrections officers use a “progressive approach” that includes interacting with the inmates.

“BC Corrections recognizes that everyone has a past and our staff works closely with the men and women we support to help them become a better version of themselves and change their life,” she said.

“Our staff are our greatest asset,” said provincial director Stephanie Macpherson. We believe they act as strong role models in both their personal and professional lives.”

Prospective employees can find BC Corrections at the career fair to learn more about their opportunities for paid extensive training, development opportunities and subsidies for continuing education.

“In addition to great wages, benefits and pension, we provide flexible shift schedule that allows officers to balance family responsibilities,” said Barkman.

Although those interested in a career with BC Corrections can apply online, speaking with a recruiter at the career fair can give applicants a better idea of how to navigate the application process.

“Our recruiter can answer any questions they have about the application requirements or recruitment process and also register them for an interview preparation session,” said Barkman.

If you’re interested in furthering your own post-secondary education to start your business, or if you’re trying to find the right job, visit the next Black Press Career Extreme Education and Fair in Surrey on September 26. You can find more information here.