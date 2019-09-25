Company officials with Masonville Plastics celebrate during Surrey Board of Trade’s 2015 Surrey Business Excellence Awards. (File photo)

Finalists named for 2019 Surrey Business Excellence Awards

21st annual event Nov. 13 at the Sheraton hotel in Guildford

An Academy Awards-style event will celebrate seven of Surrey’s best businesses on Nov. 13.

The board of trade’s 2019 Surrey Business Excellence Awards is planned at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel that Wednesday evening.

Award finalists were announced this week.

The three finalists for Business Person of the Year are Nasir Kamrudin (Surrey Honda), Calvin MacInnis (Coast Capital Savings) and Charan Sethi (Tien Sher Group of Companies).

In the Young Entrepreneur category, nominees are Marissa Bergeron (Eat the Dishes), Janaka Rathnayaka (Clayton Glass) and Hassib Sarwari (Afghan Kitchen).

New Business of the Year category finalists are Arcade Party Truck Ltd., Floor Envy Supply and Renovations Ltd. and Joyful Indulgence Bakeshop Café.

In the Not-for-Profit/Association of the Year category, the nominees are Cloverdale Community Kitchen, DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society and Kids Play Youth Foundation.

Cloverdale Paint Inc., Joseph Richard Group and Star Marketing Ltd. are finalists in the 41+ Employees category.

In the 11-40 Employees award category, nominees are Linus Media Group Inc., Safer Schools Together and Zenterra Developments Ltd., and Beta Collective Inc., Prado Café Ltd. and Tochtech Technologies Ltd. are nominated in the 1-10 Employees category.

• RELATED STORY: Newton restaurateur and BIA boss wins 2018 Surrey Business Person of the Year award.

The SBOT’s 21st annual Business Excellence dinner, sponsored by BDC and TD Bank, will also include a Corporate Social Responsibility award, to recognize a business for operating in an economically, socially and environmentally responsible manner.

Event tickets are $115 each or $1,210 for a table of 11, plus GST. For more details, call 604-581-7130 or visit businessinsurrey.com.


