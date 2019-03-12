Finalists for the 2019 Cloverdale business awards announced

The Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for the 2019 Clovies business excellence awards.
At the annual awards evening, businesses of all sizes are honoured for excellence in customer service, innovation in their industry and creating a positive work environment for employees. There are categories to honour new businesses, young entrepreneurs, and not-for-profit organizations.
The awards also acknowledge the people that make the community, and local business, thrive.
Large Business of the Year
- The Honeybee Centre, which won this category last year, as well as Green Business of the Year in 2017.
- JRG Group
- Elements Casino
Medium Business of the Year
- Harry & Sons
- SpinCo
- Atkinson Landscaping Inc. (Co-owners David Endacott and Matt Atkinson are both up for Young Entrepreneur of the Year award as well.)
Small Business of the Year
- Bone & Biscuit
- S.E. Parker & Associates Ltd.
- Servcomm Communications Ltd.
Not-for-profit of the year
- Cloverdale Community Kitchen, which won this category in 2017.
- For the Love of Thrifting
- Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association
Young Entrepreneur of the Year
- David Endacott
- Matt Atkinson
- Danielle Neilson, whose Centric Culinary business was a finalist for New Business of the Year in 2018.
New Business of the Year
- Emerge Fitness Studio
- Power Apparel
- The Heart Cloverdale
Good Citizenship Award
- Rob Paterson
- Ursula Maxwell-Lewis
- Ben Weaver
Bill Reid Memorial Businessperson of the Year
- Coreen Windbiel
- Dean Moore
The fourth-annual awards ceremony will take place April 25, at the Northview Golf and Country Club, where winners of each category will be announced. For more information, visit theclovies.com.
