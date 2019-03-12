Finalists for the 2019 Cloverdale business awards announced

The Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for the 2019 Clovies business excellence awards.

At the annual awards evening, businesses of all sizes are honoured for excellence in customer service, innovation in their industry and creating a positive work environment for employees. There are categories to honour new businesses, young entrepreneurs, and not-for-profit organizations.

The awards also acknowledge the people that make the community, and local business, thrive.

Large Business of the Year

The Honeybee Centre, which won this category last year, as well as Green Business of the Year in 2017.

JRG Group

Elements Casino

Medium Business of the Year

Harry & Sons

SpinCo

Atkinson Landscaping Inc. (Co-owners David Endacott and Matt Atkinson are both up for Young Entrepreneur of the Year award as well.)

Small Business of the Year

Bone & Biscuit

S.E. Parker & Associates Ltd.

Servcomm Communications Ltd.

Not-for-profit of the year

Cloverdale Community Kitchen, which won this category in 2017.

For the Love of Thrifting

Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

David Endacott

Matt Atkinson

Danielle Neilson, whose Centric Culinary business was a finalist for New Business of the Year in 2018.

New Business of the Year

Emerge Fitness Studio

Power Apparel

The Heart Cloverdale

Good Citizenship Award

Rob Paterson

Ursula Maxwell-Lewis

Ben Weaver

Bill Reid Memorial Businessperson of the Year

Coreen Windbiel

Dean Moore

The fourth-annual awards ceremony will take place April 25, at the Northview Golf and Country Club, where winners of each category will be announced. For more information, visit theclovies.com.



