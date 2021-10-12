Finalists announced for Delta Chamber’s 2021 Hats Off to Excellence Awards

The 70th annual awards gala is scheduled to take place in person at Tsawwassen Springs on Nov. 19

The Delta Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for this year’s Hats Off to Excellence Awards.

On Tuesday (Oct. 12), the chamber announced finalists for six of the seven award categories: Rising Star, Small Business of the Year, Medium Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Community Impact and Apprentice of the Year.

The Rising Star Award recognizes a business that has been operating for no more than two years or less than one year that has proven operational success and growth while maintaining a positive work environment and a strong community commitment. This year’s finalists are Roasted Bean at Northgate, Collaborative Wellness, and The Hub Refillery.

The Business of the Year awards recognize companies that quickly adapted their business models, acted courageously, and/or effectively implemented new procedures to serve their customers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards are handed out in three categories: small business (one to 10 employees), medium business (11 to 49 employees) and large business (50plus employees).

This year’s Small Business of the Year finalists are Scottsdale Optometry, MATT Concrete, and Premier Plastics Inc.

This year’s Medium Business of the Year finalists are Adrenaline Marine Ltd., McKim Mechanical, and ATI Truck Repair.

This year’s Large Business of the Year finalists are Tidewater Container Services, North Delta Seafoods Ltd., and Linwood Homes Ltd.

The Community Impact Award is new for 2021, and recognizes a not-for-profit organization or business that makes a significant impact in the community of Delta; demonstrates excellence in social responsibility and reputation; and demonstrates a positive social conscience by utilizing its resources to improve its community through programming, events and initiatives, and/or support of or collaboration with local not-for-profits.

The finalists are Evolution Group of Companies, Alongside You, and 505-Junk.

Finally, the “Above and Beyond” Apprentice of the Year Award recognizes a registered Industry Training Authority (ITA) apprentice who has gone “above and beyond” during their apprenticeship, such as by taking ownership of their apprenticeship journey and engaging with their employer to seek guidance and full scope of trade training, continuously looking for opportunities to upgrade or add to their skill set or knowledge, championing safety and anti-bullying in the workplace, engaging in trades networking groups, showing enthusiasm for trades via social media, participating in events to promote the trades, entering school trades and/or apprentice competitions, or engaging in general volunteer work. Nominees must be currently reporting hours and/or undertaking training at an ITA recognized training institution.

This year’s Apprentice of the Year finalists are Matt Braun, Mark Herrington, and Jordan Hawksworth.

Winners of these awards, as well as this year’s Citizen of the Year, will be announced at the Delta Chamber of Commerce’s 70th annual awards gala, which is returning to an in-person celebration after having to adopt a virtual format in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Since 1951, the Delta Chamber of Commerce has recognized the best and most outstanding citizens and businesspersons in private and public sector companies at its annual awards gala. Honourees are chosen based on criteria including professional accomplishments, influence and business community involvement.

This year’s gala, which “will be a more intimate banquet due to COVID-19,” is scheduled to take place on Friday, Nov. 19 at the Tsawwassen Springs Ballroom, with more details to be announced soon.



