Electronics collection event planned for Morgan Crossing

Collected electronics will be refurbished and donated to those in need

The Electronics Recycling Association will be at South Surrey’s Morgan Crossing on April 22. (ERA photo)

Do you have old electronic devices stacked in the spare-room closet, or a junk drawer full of outdated, out-of-use cellphones? Next week at Morgan Crossing, you’ll have the chance to rid yourself of all that e-junk.

The Shops Morgan Crossing (15765 Croydon Dr.) will partner with the Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) for an e-waste collection event set for Earth Day on April 22.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., in the parking lot area in front of Golf Town, and people will be able to drop off unwanted electronics. The ERA will work to refurbish collected items and donate them to organizations and individuals in need.

The ERA is a non-profit organization founded in 2004 to address the growing problem of e-waste.

“With a focus on recovery, refurbishment and reuse, ERA continuously supplies charitable groups with donated IT equipment while securely managing the retiring IT assets of organizations and individuals across Canada,” an email from the organization reads.

“By partnering with certified e-waste recyclers, ERA ensures unwanted hardware never ends up in landfills.”



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Recycling