Our Social Fabric display at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre. (Contributed photo)

Earth Day-inspired exhibit focuses on reclaimed fabrics

Semiahmoo Shopping Centre hosts Our Social Fabric display

In celebration of Earth Day – which was Monday – Semiahmoo Shopping Centre has been hosting a environmentally-themed display.

The display brings focus to a textile-recycling initiative called Our Social Fabric, which aims to divert fabric from landfills by receiving donations of sewing-related supplies and reclaiming, recycling and repurposing them “to extend the life-cycle of these materials.”

The exhibit will be on display until April 28 (Sunday).

Since 2009, the initiative has diverted more than 50 tons of fabric away from landfills, a news release issued Wednesday noted.

Our Social Fabric also launched a design competition in which entrants – in this instance, design students from Kwantlen Polytechnic University – turn reclaimed materials into something new.

The eight finalists in the competition have their creations displayed at the shopping centre.


Most Read