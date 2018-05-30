Consumers confused: Study says reform best-before labels to reduce food waste

National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before

A national study says confusing and unnecessary best-before labels are a major cause of food waste in Canada.

The National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before labels actually mean.

It says most dates that appear on products refer only to peak quality and have little to do with whether the food is healthy to eat.

Research has found that almost 400 kilograms of food per person are lost or wasted in Canada every year — one of the highest totals in the world.

The council says consumers are responsible for almost half that waste.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Free pizza Friday at new LeBron James-backed Surrey restaurant

Just Posted

Surrey First’s Mary Martin not seeking re-election this fall

Martin has served on Surrey City Council since 2005

Shakespeare’s ‘Dream’ story brought to Surrey stage by Coastal City Ballet

Brazil-born dancer ‘so blessed to have the chance to do this again,’ at Surrey Arts Centre

Free pizza Friday at new LeBron James-backed Surrey restaurant

A B.C. first for Blaze Pizza location at Grandview Corners

In Surrey, a baseball-loving actor pitches solo show about Yogi Berra

Ed Milaney, a local Civic Treasure, to tell tale of Yankees legend at Newton Cultural Centre

Surrey Creep Catchers prez ‘done with citizens arrests’ but not ‘stings’ after pleading guilty to assault

LaForge said he’s slowing down and instead of so many ‘stings’ wants to focus on law reform to keep pedophiles in jail longer

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

BC High school track championships keep coming back to Langley

There will be 2,400 athletes, 400 coaches, and countless supporters in Langley this weekend.

Consumers confused: Study says reform best-before labels to reduce food waste

National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before

MP asks if Prime Minister ‘smokes pot’ after $4.5B pipeline purchase

Weed gibe works into Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen debate with Justin Trudeau

B.C. woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

1 year later, still no charges in B.C. chicken abuse case

Vancouver Humane Society calls on Attorney General to take action

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

B.C. man charged with repeat kidnapping dies while in custody

Trial was due to begin this month, family of victim said

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

Most Read