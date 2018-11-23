The annual Ladies’ Night Out shopping event will return to downtown Cloverdale’s 176 Street on Nov. 29. (File)

Cloverdale ‘Ladies’ Night Out’ shopping event expected to draw thousands

Annual event kicks off the holiday shopping season in downtown Cloverdale

Thousands of shoppers will soon flood downtown Cloverdale for Ladies’ Night Out, an annual event when local businesses offer savings and local vendors visit to sell their goods.

The evening event, organized by the Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association, will take place on Thursday, Nov. 29, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Businesses along 176 Street in downtown Cloverdale (between Highway 10 and 58A Avenue) will be offering sales and giveaways. The participating businesses will also be hosting local vendors within their stores, which will offer everything from jewelry to embroidered stuffed animals.

The Heart, a new retail business in Cloverdale that opened in September, will have nine vendors alone — a pop-up Christmas market in itself.

It’s a perfect fit for a business that has become Cloverdale’s first collaborative work space. As well as a retail front — which sells Annie Christiaens’ Pier Print products, clothing, and goods from local artisans — the store provides a work space for eight small businesses.

During Ladies’ Night Out, shoppers can check out Christiaens’ store, as well as the other businesses in the space, which include photographers, branding stylists, jewellers and clothing designers. On top of that, vendors will fill out the space to create a true market experience. A florist will be selling live wreaths and floral arrangements, a leather worker will be selling wallets and belts, and much more.

With 30 business participating, and more than 25 vendors coming down for the event, event organizers promise to have something for everyone on your shopping list.

Elemental Canine will host a vendor offering handcrafted spa products for your pets, Overland Outfitters will have something for outdoors enthusiasts, and Create-It Emporium will have handmade ceramics.

Hawthorne Beer Market & Bistro, The Henry, The Rustic Rooster and Pizza Boss will offer special discounts on food and drinks that evening as well.

The Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society will be on site to accept unwrapped toys and cash donations for the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper. Donations can be dropped off at the Rustic Rooster during the event.

For more information, including a list of participating businesses, visit cloverdale-ae.ca.


