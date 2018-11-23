The Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce office in downtown Cloverdale. (Samantha Anderson)

Cloverdale Chamber executive director resigns after not seeing ‘eye to eye’ with new president

Raminder Thomas resigned shortly after her return from campaigning for city council

On the heels of a failed bid to become a Surrey city councillor, Raminder Thomas returned to her position as executive director for the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce and found that it wanted to take a new direction — one that she didn’t agree with.

“The board decided to take a different direction upon my return. I decided that that didn’t really fit with what I had been doing for the last two and a half years, so I resigned,” she said.

Thomas took a leave of absence during the municipal election campaign and returned to her position in early November.

Thomas declined to elaborate on what the new direction was, but did say she wanted to stress that it was the direction of new president Brian Leong, and not the board of directors in general, that she disagreed with.

“I didn’t see eye to eye with him,” she said.

Brian Leong was named president of the chamber in September, following an annual general meeting. When asked to comment on Thomas’ resignation, Leong directed the Reporter to a statement published on the chamber’s website.

The statement announcing Thomas’ resignation effective Nov. 16, signed by Leong, was posted on the “chamber staff” page of the chamber’s website, under the executive director heading.

“We would like to give a sincere ‘Thank You!’ to Raminder for her dedication and enthusiasm in her time with the Chamber. We wish her much success and all the best in her future endeavors,” it reads.

For now, Thomas plans to take an opportunity to be with family. She leaves for India on Monday to visit her grandmother.

“When I come back I’ll be pursuing other opportunities that will hopefully be as challenging,” she said. “I’m looking forward to what the new year holds, and any new opportunities headed my way.”

“I wish the [chamber] well. I worked really hard to make sure it was a striving organization. I wish the membership well. In the last two and a half years, I’ve met so many great people. I wish everyone so much success,” she said.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
ICBC posts net loss of $582 million

Just Posted

Fraser Health rakes in millions through pay parking at Surrey Memorial

Surrey Memorial Hospital is the authority’s most significant cash cow when it comes to pay parking

Cloverdale Chamber executive director resigns after not seeing ‘eye to eye’ with new president

Raminder Thomas resigned shortly after her return from campaigning for city council

‘Sounds of Christmas’ to start off the holiday season at Cloverdale church

Night of gospel music planned for Dec. 1 at Cloverdale Baptist Church

‘Complex issue’ holding up IIO investigation into 2016 White Rock in-custody death

Patricia Ann Wilson was found unresponsive on March 29, 2016

Westminster Savings donates $5,000 to Surrey Christmas Bureau

Bureau registering families through to Dec. 6

VIDEO: B.C. woodcarver’s famous house destroyed by fire

Rolf Heer of Radium lost the Home of a Thousand Faces

Professor of cannabis science is launched at the University of B.C.

Epidemiologist and research scientist M-J Milloy will be the first Canopy Growth professor

Indigenous artists reveal artwork that will adorn BC Ferries vessel

Northern Sea Wolf expected to enter service for Port Hardy - Bella Coola in June 2019

Worker buried in sawdust in a shavings bin at West Fraser B.C. Sawmill

WorksafeBC said rescue was needed on one occasion as the worker was unable to help themself

Wally Oppal says B.C. Speaker was acting on advice over legislature suspensions

Darryl Plecas was acting on advice when two top officials were placed on administrative leave

VIDEO: B.C. bus driver vindicated after raging at elderly woman

Transit police said woman had slapped driver’s arm after he apparently missed her stop in Vancouver

Brown pelican, hurt twice, dies in BC SPCA care

Bird rescued in Victoria while in distress from injuries that may have been caused by dog attack

ICBC posts net loss of $582 million

ICBC reported today that it posted a net loss of $582 million for the first six months of the fiscal year.

Service dog and woman hit by car running red light in Victoria

Woman taken to hospital, dog left shaking after car hit them in crosswalk

Most Read