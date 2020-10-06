Downtown Surrey BIA CEO Elizabeth Model (bottom, middle) with the “Click on Surrey” team, pictured clockwise from top left: George Lin (website design), Sophia Sato (marketing), Ryan Donnelly (website design), David Bergman (marketing and graphic design) and Rhys Wong (economic development). (submitted photos: DSBIA)

‘Click on Surrey’ student team helps downtown businesses go online with modern marketing

Interns have worked with 14 businesses in Downtown Surrey BIA area since mid-September

Businesses in Surrey’s downtown core are transitioning to an online model of doing business with the help of five student interns.

The new “Click on Surrey” program was launched Sept. 16 as a way to support small businesses located in the Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association membership area.

The free program is a student-driven initiative that aims to assist small business owners to implement “modern marketing and promotional techniques that they may not have previously considered before the global pandemic,” according to a news release.

“We know that all British Columbians are having to contend with numerous challenges and uncertainties as a result of COVID-19 and this is equally true for Downtown Surrey’s vibrant business community,” said Elizabeth Model, the association’s CEO. “However, we remain firmly committed to assisting local businesses battle through this unprecedented challenge with initiatives like the ‘Open With Care’ program and now ‘Click on Surrey.’”

Since mid-September, the Click on Surrey team – George Lin (website design), Sophia Sato (marketing), Ryan Donnelly (website design), David Bergman (marketing and graphic design) and Rhys Wong (economic development) – has worked with 14 businesses to build, or further establish, an online presence to help drive new customers that are unable, or unwilling, to visit these establishments in person. Tasks include targeted social media promotions and webpage creation and management, and help with previously launched BIA initiatives.

For details and to get involved in the program, visit downtownsurreybia.com, email info@downtownsurreybia.com or call 604-580-2321.

“This opportunity to work with the businesses in Downtown Surrey has been an incredibly rewarding experience so far, and the Click on Surrey team is eager to help out in whatever way we can,” team member Wong said in the BIA’s news release.

“Our main goal is to expand the customer base of each business by creating promotions that would attract more patrons, while also engaging potential customers online and through social media. We’ve been adjusting our marketing strategies to accommodate the unique needs of each business and we’re so excited to continue working to further assist the community in the months ahead.”

The BIA, launched in 2003, covers a 414-acre area of North Surrey/Whalley.

