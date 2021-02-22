Chamber of commerce town hall offers COVID-19 updates

Latest in series of virtual meetings will be held Feb. 26

A South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce online COVID-19 virtual town hall – sharing the latest pandemic updates impacting the Semiahmoo Peninsula area, will be held Friday (Feb. 26). Pre-registration is required. (File photo)

The South Surrey White Rock Chamber of Commerce has scheduled another of its COVID-19 virtual community town halls for this Friday (Feb. 26) from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

As with other meetings in the series, the online meeting will provide the latest updates on the pandemic, plus programs available and other announcements

Included in the panel will be chamber president Patricia Lapena, executive director Ritu Khanna, Fraser Health representatives, members of other community organizations, council members of the City of Surrey, the City of White Rock, plus representation from local MLAs Stephanie Cadieux (Surrey South) and Trevor Halford (Surrey-White Rock) and South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay.

The meeting is open to both chamber members and the public, but pre-registration is required (and questions for panelists can also be submitted during registration.

To register, visit sswrchamberofcommerce.ca

BusinessCoronavirusSurreyWhite Rock