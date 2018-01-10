B.C. is investigating possible money laundering in Lower Mainland casinos. (Black Press files)

Cash rules tightened for B.C. casinos

Gamblers must report source for buy-ins of $10,000 and up

New rules are in effect for B.C. casinos to keep track of high rollers.

Effective Wednesday, all cash, bank drafts and certified cheque buy-ins worth $10,000 or more have to be accompanied by a receipt showing the financial institution, branch number and account number the money came from. B.C. Lottery Corporation says the rule also applies to a series of transactions by any player totalling more than $10,000 over a 24-hour period.

An investigation is triggered if the player won’t provide the information or gives information that is “clearly suspicious,” BCLC said in a statement.

The new rule is in addition to the detailed identification casino staff collect on customers spending more than $10,000. It is one of the interim recommendations provided by Peter German, an expert on money laundering hired last year by B.C. Attorney General David Eby to review the security at B.C. casinos. An earlier review discovered several suspicious transactions, including $13.5 million in $20 bills accepted at the River Rock Casino in Richmond in 2015.

German, a lawyer and former deputy commissioner of the RCMP, is expected to submit his final report this spring.

Previous story
Getting the dirt on Metro Vancouver wastewater treatment
Next story
B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

Just Posted

OUR VIEW: Passion of Surrey protesters should be celebrated

Agree with them or not, this kind of civic passion is not commonly mustered. It’s healthy. It’s important. It’s needed.

Surrey’s Project Grinch lands 19 arrests

Thieves were targeted over 20 days in December

CEO exits Surrey-based Coast Capital Savings, interim boss named

Outgoing CEO Don Coulter ‘to pursue an opportunity with another financial institution’

‘Realty Reality’ show featuring Cloverdale homes to air next week

Cloverdale homes, businesses, heritage attractions to appear on CHEK TV on Jan. 20

Chris Thornley’s urge to play historic blues bar led to annual benefit concert in Surrey

Blues for the Bank, launched in 2006, returns to Guildford hotel ballroom on Jan. 20

Chris Thornley’s urge to play historic blues bar led to annual benefit concert in Surrey

Blues for the Bank, launched in 2006, returns to Guildford hotel ballroom on Jan. 20

Fernie residents vote for ice rink, where three workers died, to win $250K in Hockeyville upgrades

Kraft Hockeyville competition allows Canadians to vote for which arena deserves $250,000 in upgrades

SLIDE SHOW: Langley hockey match raises money for Children’s Hospital

West Coast Walleyes tangle with B.C. Rockies at Sportsplex

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants acquire ‘dynamic player’ from Edmonton Oil Kings in three-player swap

Surrey product Davis Koch goes to Vancouver for goaltender Todd Scott and forward Brendan Semchuk

Cost coverage of abortion pill doesn’t improve rural access

Ultrasound requirement still a barrier for Agassiz, Harrison, Hope

UPDATED: Stabbing death in Stanley Park was premeditated but random, say police

A 61-year-old man was found on the seawall with stab wounds back in February 2017

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandal

B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

Canada accuses U.S. of violating international law in many countries

Northern B.C. port breaks records in 2017

Cargo moving through the Prince Rupert Port Authority grew by 26 per cent from 2016 to 2017

Most Read