Canada Post’s new Diwali stamp has ‘glowing appearance’ when exposed to black light

Canada Post’s fourth Diwali-themed stamp was revealed on Oct. 6.

The new commemorative stamp honours the annual “festival of lights” observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other communities. It’s a celebration of light over darkness and good over evil.

Diwali, which falls on Oct. 24 this year, is celebrated over a period of five days.

Featuring an illustration by Arthur Grivel, of Montréal design firm Paprika, Canada Post’s 2022 Diwali stamp design highlights two traditions that are central to the celebration of Diwali: fireworks displays and the lighting of diyas.

“Fluorescent ink applied to parts of the stamp intensifies its colour and gives it a glowing appearance when exposed to black light,” Canada Post says.

The Crown corporation’s first three Diwali stamps were issued in 2017, 2020 and 2021. They are all found on the website canadapost.ca and at postal outlets across Canada.

Canada Post’s 2021 Diwali stamp was created with the help of a business owner with deep roots in Surrey. Kamal Sharma was an advisor for the creation of the special rangoli-patterned stamp, which was designed by Seung Jai Paek.

A Vancouver resident, Sharma runs Surrey-based KVP Entertainers, which stages local concerts and produces television shows. He also operates the long-established Kamal’s Video Palace, on Scott Road.

“Canada Post asked me to be involved about six months ago, on an advisory board with other people across Canada,” Sharma told the Now-Leader last year. “It was quite an honour, and in return they acknowledged us on the stamp book cover.”

