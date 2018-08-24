Black Press Media introduces Today’s Drive, the region’s largest-distribution auto publication

Start your journey with this exclusive automotive publication

Black Press Media has re-launched Today’s Drive, the region’s largest and only one-hundred-per-cent auto publication.

Free of charge, this publication will be delivered weekly to households throughout Surrey, White Rock, North Delta, Cloverdale, Langley, Aldergrove, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Today’s Drive targets auto buyers through unique automotive content and reaches more than 76,000 homes in the southern Lower Mainland.

Definitive content includes opinion pieces on new cars focusing on performance and design. You’ll also find features on classic cars, industry profiles and timely pieces on topics such as fuel efficiency and the latest technology.

This publication is a unique resource for local consumers, combining products and services from leading manufacturers and local car dealers.

Today’s Drive was first introduced five years ago, and today comes with an expanded distribution area.

“Community newspapers have built a reputation for delivering reliable, trustworthy news and information,” says Nick Hiam, who coordinates the editorial and advertising content.

“Today’s Drive continues this tradition and aims to both entertain and inform local car buyers while assisting them make what is a major financial/lifestyle decision.”

Auto sponsors such as Willowbrook Motors, Applewood Group, Ocean Park Ford, Marv Jones Honda, Mercedes Benz, and more play an active role in informing and engaging readers with promotions and motoring news.

Black Press Media owns and operates almost 100 publications in B.C., Alberta and Yukon, including news websites, newspapers and magazines, and attracts more than three million readers every month online.

Today’s Drive is the latest addition, and Hiam says further expansion to the eastern Fraser Valley is being considered. A south Okanagan edition of the publication has recently been launched as well.

“There is no other print publication that compares to Today’s Drive or is available to car-buying enthusiasts at no charge every month,” he says. It’s the the next source to drive you forward from your first car to a luxury vehicle.

E-editions are also available through your local Black Press Media newspaper website.

For more information on Today’s Drive or inquiries, contact nickhiam@blackpress.ca