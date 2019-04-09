Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair brings employers, schools into the community

By going to education and career fairs, Kim Rose with Kwantlen Polytechnic University says it allows the school to take their usual drop-in events out into the community.

KPU along with dozens of other employers and post-secondary institutions will be taking part in the upcoming Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair on April 25 at the Cloverdale Agriplex. The fair runs from 1 to 6 p.m.

People are asked to bring resumes.

The event is meant to “successfully” connect B.C. residents with prospective employers and educational institutions across the province and Western Canada.

Rose, the manager of communications and technologies in the future students’ office, said these fairs are “incredibly important.”

“For some people it can be intimidating to come on campus if they perhaps haven’t gone to school in a long time, and are just not sure where to start their educational journey.”

This time around though, KPU will be attending the fair in both the education and employment components, Rose said.

“Our hope is to kind of have a one-stop shop where individuals can come.”

Rose said the recruiters often get asked questions such as “Do you have this specific program?” or “How do I get started?” She said there are a “variety of avenues” depending on which path they’re starting from.

For the RCMP, Constable Erika Dirsus said these fairs can be helpful depending on the venue and the environment.

“We keep an open mind about these things,” Dirsus said.

Dirsus said that primarily, the questions are about the requirement of applying to join the RCMP.

“Quite often they ask how long is the process, and for depot, they actually ask ‘What is it I need to do to get ready? What’s it like at depot?’ It can vary. Sometimes it can be very open-ended questions that we just answer what we can. For every individual, it’s different at depot, a different experience.”

For more information on the event, email koconnor@bpdigital.ca or call 1-855-678-7833.