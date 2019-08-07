Where’s the best place to grab a burger in Cloverdale? The Cloverdale Reporter’s third-annual ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest is looking to honour the best of what our community has to offer. (Dan Gold / Unsplash)

‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest returns

Voters can cast ballots once a day until Sept. 7, enter to win $250 groceries gift card

The Best of Cloverdale awards are back.

The Cloverdale Reporter’s third-annual Readers’ Choice Awards have returned, and we’re asking you to help us recognize the best businesses in Cloverdale.

With 85 nomination categories, readers can vote for their favourite restaurants, shops and service providers. But it’s more than that. It’s about celebrating the people and places that make Cloverdale unique.

We want to hear what you love best about our community, and we want to celebrate the people that are doing great work.

If you’re a local business owner, make sure to let people know that they can vote for you in the Best of Cloverdale contest, so that you can get the recognition that you deserve.

And, as an added plus, if you take the time to fill out the entry form, you’ll be entered to win a $250 gift card to Save-on-Foods.

You can submit your votes from August 1 to September 7, and the winners of the Best of Cloverdale contest will be announced in our October 9 paper.

You can enter the contest by going to cloverdalereporter.com/contests and casting your vote online, or by filling out the entry form in an upcoming Cloverdale Reporter and dropping it off at our office at 17586 56A Avenue.

—Cloverdale Reporter


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
