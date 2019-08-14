Construction in B.C. is subject to national and provincial building codes. (Black Press Media)

B.C. repaying fees after national building code access made free

Refunds going to nearly 5,000 people who paid since last fall

Ottawa is covering the majority of the costs for B.C. to repay $2.5 million to people who bought B.C. building codes since September 2018.

Building, fire and plumbing codes for B.C. construction are now available online for free, after the federal government stopped charging provinces for the national code that forms the basis for provincial building standards.

“Not only are we returning money to the hard-working students and firms of B.C.’s construction sector and making national building codes free from now on, we are also celebrating the province’s role in setting the stage for better harmonization under one national standard,” Navdeep Bains, federal innovation minister, announced in Burnaby Wednesday.

Online subscription fees for the documents are being refunded, and those who bought printed copies since last Sept. 5 will get a “substantial refund” of 70 per cent of the cost, the B.C. government said in a statement. Refund cheques are to be mailed out over the next four to six weeks.

RELATED: B.C. first province to allow 12-storey wood buildings

RELATED: Balcony sprinklers required for four-storey buildings

The federal government is paying $1.9 million of the refunds, with the remainder of the $2.5 million coming from B.C.

As of April 1, 2019, electronic versions of the National Building Code of Canada were made available at no cost. The change eliminated the royalties B.C. pays to the federal government for the national codes.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds to fund Indigenous energy projects in B.C. and Alberta

Just Posted

UPDATE: Cloverdale Tritons need community support for ‘Miracle Swim’

Team gives one last call for swimmers’ fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital

Men wanted on Canada-wide warrants believed to be in Surrey, possibly in black BMW, police say

Sought are Shakiel Singh Basra and Amarpreet Singh Samra

Operator of Surrey daycare program for teen parents gets extension to vacate

School district dropped charity as operator of long-running program, which prompted Options to sue

Double-decker buses rolling into Surrey, Delta and Richmond this fall

TransLink offering chance to see one of the buses at the PNE from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3

SURREY EVENTS: ‘The Lego Movie 2’ at Holland Park and more

Concerts, festivals, sports events and more in our weekly guide

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

B.C. repaying fees after national building code access made free

Refunds going to nearly 5,000 people who paid since last fall

RCMP probe link between homicide, missing persons case in Williams Lake

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide in Williams Lake

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Ice on wings contributed to 2018 Abbotsford plane crash, says report

Transportation Safety Board releases report on crash that injured 10

Sunflower Festival set to bloom in Abbotsford

Event, opening on Aug. 16, includes photo opps and U-pick field

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

RCMP ‘sitting on’ watchdog report into alleged spying on anti-oil B.C. protesters

Association lodged a complaint in February 2014 with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission

Donations pile up for B.C. boy who lost hand in ATV crash

Organizers raised more than twice the amount of money they were hoping for

Most Read