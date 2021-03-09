B.C.bus lines, regional airports to get $27M in COVID-19 aid

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound in 2018, but it and other inter-city bus companies have been severely affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Black Press files)

B.C. inter-city bus services and regional airports are getting assistance to maintain or restart services with an injection of cash from the province’s business recovery fund.

Bus services and airports can begin applying for a $27 million fund to keep them going until travel restrictions are eased later this year, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said March 9. Bus services have a fund of $10.7 million available to them, and regional airports can apply to a $16.5 million fund to

“Today’s announcement is the life-raft our sector has been looking for,” said John Wilson, president of Wilson’s Transportation, the Victoria-based bus company that picked up some of the inter-city routes that were dropped by Greyhound in 2018.

Premier John Horgan said airports are critical for air ambulance and other links to remote communities, and like bus services, they continue to face costs to stay functional.

“These operators have seen a drastic decline in their revenues as people have been staying in place, but they’ve stayed in place themselves,” Horgan said.

more to come…

