White Rock All-Stars hit field at Little League World Series

The White Rock All-Stars show off their new Team Canada uniforms on Day 1 of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. (Little League World Series photo)

The White Rock All-Stars – who’ve traded in their local uniforms for ones adorned with the Maple Leaf – officially hit the field Thursday afternoon at the Little League World Series.

The team – which earned the right to represent Canada at the tournament after winning a national title last weekend – opens its schedule today (2 p.m. Pacific time) in Williamsport, Pa. against Italy, who are representing the Europe/Africa region.

Regardless of the outcome of that contest, the Canadian squad won’t play again until the weekend. With a win, the White Rock squad will move on to the next round on Sunday, where they would face the winner of a first-round matchup between Mexico and the Latin America region representative, from Venezuela.

The loser of Thursday’s opener will play Saturday, against the loser of the aforementioned Mexico-Venezuela tilt. Beyond Sunday, White Rock’s schedule could look any number of different ways, depending on the outcome of the weekend games.

White Rock is representing Canada at the Little League World Series for the fourth time in the last decade, having also worn the country’s colours in 2007, ’08 and ’15.

This year’s squad has yet to lose a game on the ball diamond, dating back to District 3 championships and also including the provincial tournament in July.

In last weekend’s Canadian final, which was held in Medicine Hat, Alta., the All-Stars defeated the Quebec champion Mirabel Diamond Academy 12-5 to advance to the World Series.

The team spent its first day in Williamsport Monday doing myriad of interviews and video shoots with ESPN, which broadcasts the tournament in the United States.