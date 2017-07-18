Top boxer defends title in Langley

The latest Clash at the Cascades saw a number of close bouts.

The number one boxer in the 140 pound division in B.C. defended his position at the Clash at the Cascades 49 on Saturday night in Langley.

Ilya Kovalenko of Sugarrays boxing gym held off #2 ranked Jeremy Cook of Carlson Gracie MMA in Maple Ridge.

Cook had an edge through the first round and much of the second, though Kovalenko finished that round with a good body attack, said fight promoter Dave Allison.

In the third, Kovalenko continued the body attack and finished off Cook.

The semi-main event stole the show, Allison said, with B.C. Super Middleweight champion Brendon Kim of Port Kells versus Langley City Boxing’s Dan Csaszar. Because both were fighting above weight, the fight does not count as a title match.

Csaszar has been away from the ring for almost five years, and showed some rust, Allison said. Kim won the first round with a strong start.

Action went back and forth as Csaszar shook off the cobwebs.

Csaszar won the final round, and the judges handed him a split decision.

Marcus Davies of the Sunshine Coast and Cody Robertson of Ibarra’s Boxing battled in a four-round middleweight fight. With no title at stake, the fight seemed to be going Robertson’s way, until Davies caught him with a solid shot in the third. Robertson hit the mat. Although he got up before the count, he soon took another and succumbed to an eight count.

The last fight was between two 95 pound 12-year-olds, Matteo Spalding of Kamloops and Colton Osborne of Diaz Gym in Vancouver. Spalding won a split decision.

The next Clash at the Cascades will be held Sept. 8 and will feature Sarah Pucek defending her North American championship.