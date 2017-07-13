Team Canada in win column at Canada Cup

Hours after earning their first victory of the Canada Cup by forfeit, Canada’s senior women’s national fastpitch team has its first real win of the tournament, after trouncing Chinese-Taipei 14-2 Wednesday night at Softball City in South Surrey.

The convincing victory boosted the hometown favourites’ win-loss record to 2-1 through the first few days of the Canada Cup’s women’s international division tournament. Canada opened their schedule with a loss Tuesday evening to Philippines, but drew their record to .500 shortly thereafter, upon being credited with a default 7-0 win over Pakistan.

Pakistan was scheduled to take part in the tournament, but team members’ visas and security clearances were not processed in time for them to make the trip. The team had the same problem last year, and were forced to withdraw from the 2016 Women’s World Softball Championships, which were hosted in Surrey.

Canada will look to improve to 3-1 Thursday night, but will face a difficult opponent – Japan. The Japanese national team is a multiple-time Canada Cup and Canadian Open champion and are currently the No. 1-ranked international team in the world. At last year’s world championships, they lost to the United States in the final game.

Other games today include Canada Elite taking on Australia at 1 p.m. at Softball City; and the Canadian junior team facing off against the Quebec Rebelles at 6 p.m. For a full schedule of today’ games, click here.