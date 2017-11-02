Surrey’s ‘Rogers Hometown Hockey’ party won’t be held at local rink next month

SURREY — The location of the “Rogers Hometown Hockey” stop in Surrey has been confirmed, and it’s not a local arena.

The two-day event, which showcases a Canadian city as part of an NHL game broadcast, will be held at Surrey City Hall Plaza on the weekend of Dec. 9 and 10.

The festival-style gathering will include free outdoor hockey festivities, and offers a chance to “recognize local up-and-coming talent and meet NHL alumni,” according to a City of Surrey press release.

• READ MORE: Surrey stop for Rogers Hometown Hockey broadcast this winter.

Ron MacLean and Tara Slone co-host the weekly event on the Sportsnet channel.

Surrey was announced as a “Hometown Hockey” stop in September.

The game on Dec. 10 will feature an all-Canadian matchup between Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs – two of the league’s most exciting teams this season – as part of an outdoor viewing party.

For a closer look at the event, visit hometownhockey.com.