Arshdeep Bains has been a leader on an offensively potent Valley West Hawks team. (Submitted photo)

Surrey’s Arshdeep Bains name BCMML’s ‘Player of the Month’

The Valley West Hawks forward leads the league with 31 points in 12 games

The Valley West Hawks have a full arsenal of offensive weapons at their disposal. With five players in the top 11 for league scoring, it’s no surprise that they’ve stormed out to a 11-1 start.

One of those weapons was recently recognized for his hot start.

Hawks assistant captain Arshdeep Bains was just named Player of the Month, after he put up 12 goals and 31 points in 12 games.

Each team has to pick their nominee for player of the month. Head coach Rob Evers and general manager Luka Burzan sure had a plethora of options.

“We had a few choices, anyone on our top line could have been a nominee, but Arshdeep is leading the league in points,” said Evers. “All three are great leaders on our team.”

Playing on a line with veterans Nolan Krogfoss and Max Mohagen, the trio has led the Hawks to the tops of the league thus far.

SEE ALSO: Veteran players vital to the Valley West Hawks Success

Although the BCMML doesn’t track power play stats on their website, Evers has noted that the unit with Bains has been hot on the power play.

“We ran a power play similar to the Washington Capitals,” said Evers. “Arshdeep is a special player when it comes to finding guys on the ice. He’s an excellent power play quarterback.”

The trio helped the Hawks stay at the top of the league even when their star 15-year-olds, Justin Sourdif and Cameron MacDonald, were out of the lineup with Team B.C. at the 2017 WHL Cup.

With Sourdif and MacDonald back in action, the Hawks were once again dominant in two victories over the weekend. The beat the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds 7-3 on Saturday, Nov. 4th. At home on the Sunday, they annihilated the Thunderbirds 11-3.

“They had a couple key guys missing, and our guys went out and took advantage of that,” said Evers.

MacDonald and Sourdif had especially strong games against on Sunday. Of the 11 goals scored, MacDonald had five of them along with two assists. Sourdif also put up two goals and four assists.

Between those two games, Bains was also noticeable, posting another six points. His points per game total is now at 2.58 points-per-game.

Bains was a BCMML rookie with the Vancouver NE Chiefs last season as a 15-year-old. He’s now an assistant captain in his second season.

In a league with 15-17 year old players, it doesn’t take long to become a leader.

“We don’t do things the old school way by having rookies and veterans,” said Evers. We make sure everyone chips in for our team, and Arshdeep is a big part of making that happen.”


trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Trevor on Twitter

Previous story
Expect lots of changes to Vancouver Whitecaps next season: head coach

Just Posted

Cloverdale residents pay more for housing than rest of Surrey, census says

But data on affordability shows Cloverdalians better able to afford their housing

Surrey’s Arshdeep Bains name BCMML’s ‘Player of the Month’

The Valley West Hawks forward leads the league with 31 points in 12 games

‘Funraizer’ girls back at it again for Surrey Christmas Bureau

“The biggest thing for them is going to the Christmas Bureau the next day to drop off the gifts”

Surrey’s Flamingo bars will fly again with live music and more

Entertainment overhaul at longtime hotel property in Whalley

Surrey RCMP on scene of ‘serious collision’ on 152 Street

Road closed between 40 and 48 Avenue

VIDEO: Watch Surrey council approve road through Hawthorne Park

The decision was met with shouting and boos in Surrey council chambers Monday night

Kidnapping charges pending after naked car crash

Police did not say why the suspects were not wearing any clothes when the accident occurred

Kamloops turf war for drug trade

RCMP say recent violence linked to vacuum in drug trade following killing of Red Scorpion co-founder

Expect lots of changes to Vancouver Whitecaps next season: head coach

The Whitecaps lost to Seattle last week

CN to hire 600 people in Western Canada

After laying off 1,000 employees over past two years, Canada’s largest rail company on hiring spree

VIDEO: Jagmeet Singh pushes Trudeau to decriminalize all drugs

NDP leader has been vocal about the opioid overdose crisis

No wholesale pricing earns B.C. ‘C’ in liquor policy: report

Province didn’t go far enough in modernizing liquor laws, says Restaurants Canada

Rainbow sticker campaign launched by B.C. business owner

Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.

Privacy Commissioner questions use of body cameras by Fraser Valley chicken catchers

Investigation launched after undercover videos at Chilliwack, Abbotsford farms led to the practice

Most Read