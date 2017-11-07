Surrey’s Arshdeep Bains name BCMML’s ‘Player of the Month’

The Valley West Hawks forward leads the league with 31 points in 12 games

Arshdeep Bains has been a leader on an offensively potent Valley West Hawks team. (Submitted photo)

The Valley West Hawks have a full arsenal of offensive weapons at their disposal. With five players in the top 11 for league scoring, it’s no surprise that they’ve stormed out to a 11-1 start.

One of those weapons was recently recognized for his hot start.

Hawks assistant captain Arshdeep Bains was just named Player of the Month, after he put up 12 goals and 31 points in 12 games.

Each team has to pick their nominee for player of the month. Head coach Rob Evers and general manager Luka Burzan sure had a plethora of options.

“We had a few choices, anyone on our top line could have been a nominee, but Arshdeep is leading the league in points,” said Evers. “All three are great leaders on our team.”

Playing on a line with veterans Nolan Krogfoss and Max Mohagen, the trio has led the Hawks to the tops of the league thus far.

SEE ALSO: Veteran players vital to the Valley West Hawks Success

Although the BCMML doesn’t track power play stats on their website, Evers has noted that the unit with Bains has been hot on the power play.

“We ran a power play similar to the Washington Capitals,” said Evers. “Arshdeep is a special player when it comes to finding guys on the ice. He’s an excellent power play quarterback.”

The trio helped the Hawks stay at the top of the league even when their star 15-year-olds, Justin Sourdif and Cameron MacDonald, were out of the lineup with Team B.C. at the 2017 WHL Cup.

With Sourdif and MacDonald back in action, the Hawks were once again dominant in two victories over the weekend. The beat the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds 7-3 on Saturday, Nov. 4th. At home on the Sunday, they annihilated the Thunderbirds 11-3.

“They had a couple key guys missing, and our guys went out and took advantage of that,” said Evers.

MacDonald and Sourdif had especially strong games against on Sunday. Of the 11 goals scored, MacDonald had five of them along with two assists. Sourdif also put up two goals and four assists.

Between those two games, Bains was also noticeable, posting another six points. His points per game total is now at 2.58 points-per-game.

Bains was a BCMML rookie with the Vancouver NE Chiefs last season as a 15-year-old. He’s now an assistant captain in his second season.

In a league with 15-17 year old players, it doesn’t take long to become a leader.

“We don’t do things the old school way by having rookies and veterans,” said Evers. We make sure everyone chips in for our team, and Arshdeep is a big part of making that happen.”



