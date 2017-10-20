Surrey Eagles sign former Valley West Hawks goalie Tallarico

Salmon Arm Silverbacks goaltender Nic Tallarico – a former Valley West Hawk – plays the puck behind the net during a game against the Surrey Eagles earlier this year. Tallarico is now a member of the Eagles, having been signed this week. (Garrett James photo)

The Surrey Eagles’ newest goaltender should be a familiar one, for fans of hockey on the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

Earlier this week, the Birds signed Nic Tallarico, a West Vancouver native and former netminder for the Surrey-based Valley West Hawks of the BC Major Midget League.

The 19-year-old was released earlier this month by the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, with whom he’d spent the 2016/17 season, playing 22 regular-season games, plus five more in the playoffs.

This season, he’d seen action in three games for the Silverbacks.

“Nic played well for the Silverbacks last year, but as this season progressed it became clear that he would not be in a starting position with the club. We thought it only fair to allow him to pursue his goal of being a BCHL starting goaltender with another club. We wish Nic nothing but the best, he is an outstanding young man,” said Silverbacks head coach Scott Atkinson.

Earlier this season, Tallarico stopped 46 shots against the Eagles, leading the Silverbacks to a 3-2 win.

To make room on the roster for the Hawks alum, the Eagles dealt 20-year-old goalie Alex Horawski to the Pembroke Lumber Kings of the Ontario-based Central Canadian Hockey League in exchange for future considerations.

Horawski had been brought into the Eagles’ fold in the summer from the RBC Cup champion Brooks Bandits. Though he joined the team will an impressive resume, he’d been largely outplayed in the crease by Daniel Davidson, who had played 10 games this season to Horawski’s six before the roster shuffle.

The Eagles are in Wenatchee, Wash. tonight to take on the Wild, and tomorrow travel to Vernon for a Saturday night tilt with the Vipers.