Coming off a weekend that included a pair of wins on home ice – including one over the Victoria Grizzlies – the Surrey Eagles are back on the road this weekend. They were in Wenatchee Friday night to take on the Wild, and tonight are in Vernon to face the first-place Vipers. (Garrett James photo)

Surrey Eagles prep for road tilt with first-place Vernon Vipers

After a Friday night game against Wenatchee, the Birds take aim at BCHL leaders Saturday

A week removed from a pair of wins on home ice, the Surrey Eagles are hitting the road this weekend for a two game trek from Washington to B.C.’s Okanagan.

On Friday night, the Eagles – who defeated the Prince George Spruce Kings and Vernon Vipers last weekend at South Surrey Arena – travelled south to Wenatchee, Wash. to play the Wild, losing 8-4.

The game was the first meeting of the season between the two former division rivals; last season, the Wild were part of the BC Hockey League’s Mainland Division, but this year were moved to the Interior Division.

Tonight, Surrey will look to take down the BCHL’s top club on their home ice. Heading into the weekend’s action, the Vipers were tied with the West Kelowna Warriors for first in the league with 20 points.

The Eagles’ next home game is Oct. 27 when the Salmon Arm Silverbacks come to town.

