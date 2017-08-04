Slo-pitchers vie for supremacy on Langley fields

Teams from across the west are taking part in the 2017 Coed Signature Series.

Slopitch sotftball teams from across Western Canada are competing in Langley over the B.C. Day long weekend for supremacy.

On the first day of play, the BC Rampage, a Langley-based team, was confident as they went up against a team dubbed Krunch.

“We’re not too crazy competitive, but we like to have fun and play slo-pitch,” said team member Geoff Ballantyne.

He joked that they came together over “alcohol,” though it was a group of friends and a few coworkers who first formed the team a decade ago.

Since then they’ve headed out across B.C. and as far as Alberta to play in tournaments.

“We’re basically the bet C team around,” Ballantyne said.

They’ll have a chance to prove that over the weekend, as the 40 teams present at the tournament head through the round robin and then the finals.

The teams come from the North West Territories, Alberta, and Saskatchewan, though a majority are from B.C., said Jay Tourangeau, B.C. regional director for Slo-Pitch National.

To compete, teams must have played in provincial championships in the previous year, he said.

The finals will be held on Monday at 2:30 p.m.