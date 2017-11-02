Brittany Costa scores the winning goal against UBC-Okanagan on Sept. 8, 2017. (Robert Antoniuk photo)

North Delta grad honoured by Alberta university for athletic success

Brittany Costa is MacEwan University’s star of the week for her soccer success this season

North Delta’s Brittany Costa has been named MacEwan University’s “star of the week,” an honour that celebrates outstanding athletes at the Alberta University.

“I was kind of shocked,” the 18-year-old soccer player said.

“Being a freshman and getting that I guess is quite an accomplishment.”

Costa lead MacEwan University Griffins soccer team to a pair of playoff victories on the last weekend in October.

On Friday, the midfielder scored a goal with a decisive penalty kick that sent the team to Canada West quarter-finals. On Sunday, Oct. 29, Costa played against Alberta, making several key tackles that helped the Griffins win 2-1 to advance to the conference final four.

This comes after spectacular regular season play, where Costa scored three game-winning goals.

“It was definitely not what I was expecting,” she said.

“It’s just been a big season for us. We’ve beaten our cross-rivals twice. We’re in the top four, now coming back to B.C. to play three B.C. teams.”

For her efforts, both in the regular season and the playoffs, Costa was awarded MacEwan’s “star of the week.”

The Burnsview grad will be coming back to B.C. on Friday, Nov. 3 to play Victoria in Langley.

If her team can beat Victoria, she’ll move up to play in the USPORTS national championship in Manitoba. This would be the first time the university has gained a spot in the national competition.

