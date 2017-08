The Rams started strong but couldn’t keep up with the Sun.

The powerhouse Okanagan Sun were a bit too much for the Langley Rams on Saturday evening.

The game started well for the home team, with a score of 3-0 after the first quarter.

The Rams kept the Sun off balance, but the team from Kelowna came back strong in the second quarter.

The Suns quickly evened things up, then scored the game’s first touchdown.

The final score was 34-17 in the Suns favour.