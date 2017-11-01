Giants paying tribute to war heroes by wearing Vimy Ridge jerseys this weekend

The Vancouver Giants will pay their respects to Canada’s fallen heroes this weekend.

Ahead of Remembrance Day weekend, the G-Men will be donning commemorative Vimy Ridge themed jerseys when they take the ice against the Kamloops Blazers on Friday (Nov. 3) at 7:30 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre.

The Giants will also wear the jerseys Saturday (Nov. 4) when the teams wrap up the weekend series in Kamloops.

These game-worn jerseys are available for purchase via online auction (www.32auctions.com/giantsvimy). The auction expires on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at noon and proceeds from the auction will go towards the Vimy Foundation.

Single game tickets are available online at www.vancouvergiants.com/2017-single-game-tickets or at the LEC box office.

“It’s very important for the Giants and for the WHL as a whole to pay our respects to those who have fought and those who continue to fight for our daily freedoms,” Giants senior vice president Dale Saip said. “Additionally we’re going to have a Sopwith Camel replica plane on display outside the Langley Events Centre and author Warren Sommer who wrote Canucks in Khaki will be on the concourse selling and signing copies of his book.”

About the Vimy Foundation

Founded in 2006, the foundation is a Canadian charity with directors and members across the country.

Its mission is to preserve and promote Canada’s First World War legacy as symbolized with the victory at Vimy Ridge in April 1917, a milestone where Canada came of age and was then recognized on the world stage.

The Foundation carries out its mission by:

• spreading awareness through its educational programs, both domestic and overseas;

• spreading awareness through distributing souvenir items such as Vimy pins and Pilgrimage medals;

• spreading awareness through promoting greater recognition of April 9 as Vimy Day;

• spreading awareness through planning events for the 100th anniversary of the Battle in 2017.