Dropping the gloves with David Tendeck

Vancouver Giants goaltender David Tendeck is in his second season with the Vancouver Giants.
Tendeck is six-foot-two and 165 pounds and posted a 4.78 goals against average and .856 save percentage in 22 games last season. In three games this season, he is 1-1 with a 4.78 GAA and .856 save percentage.
He was a sixth round pick of the Giants in the 2014 Western Hockey League bantam draft.
The soon-to-be 18-year-old — he celebrates his birthday near the end of November — from North Vancouver spent a few minutes chatting with Times sports reporter Gary Ahuja about both hockey and his interests off the ice.
Favourite movie: Man of Steel.
Last concert you attended: Never been to a concert.
Pre-game ritual: Nothing stands out. But I have to have pasta as part of my pre-game meal
Pump-up song: Red Flag by Billy Talent.
Favourite meal: Steak and mashed potatoes.
Favourite TV show: The Walking Dead.
Tim Hortons or Starbucks: Tim Hortons.
Smoothie of choice: Strawberry banana.
TV show you recently binge watched: Not a TV guy.
The celebrity that always makes you laugh: Will Ferrell.
The app you spend too much time on: Snapchat.
At the all-you-can-eat buffet, you go straight for the: Meat.
Favourite NHL team: Los Angeles Kings.
Who do you pattern your game after: (San Jose Sharks goaltender) Martin Jones.
If you didn’t play hockey, what sport would you play: Baseball.
If you couldn’t play pro hockey, what would you do occupation-wise: Chiropractor.
Nickname: Tendy.
Biggest name from your hometown/hockey association: (North Shore Winter Club’s) Martin Jones.
The coolest person you have ever met: Nick Helm.
Athlete you admire the most: Sidney Crosby.
One thing people don’t know about you: If I had to drink one thing, it would be carrot juice.
If you could be a superhero, you would be: Superman.