Delta Heat named B.C. minor softball team of the year

Delta Heat ‘01 won provincials, nationals and has now been named the top B.C. minor softball team

Delta Heat ‘01 finished its softball season in August, but it’s not done raking in the awards.

The A-level softball team, which won the provincial and national softball championships this year, has been named the 2017 Softball B.C. Minor Team of the Year.

Tammy Hansen, team manager, said some of the girls described the past year as “the best year of their life.”

“I get that they’re only 16, but at this point winning nationals was the best day of their life,” Hansen said. “They’re pretty excited.”

The success from last year is also presenting a new challenge for the team as they enter the 2017-2018 season.

“I wouldn’t say they have a target on their back,” Hansen said. “Going into this year, they’re the provincial champions, they’re the national champions. Everytime they play someone, they have that stigma or that standard to live up to.”

Delta Heat ‘01 players, along with other Softball B.C. teams and players, will be recognized for their achievements at the Softball B.C. Awards Gala on Oct. 21 at the Vancouver Airport Marriott Hotel in Richmond.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter