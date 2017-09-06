Captain’s Cup brings BCIHL to Surrey for first time

For the first time in B.C. Intercollegiate Hockey history, a university hockey game will take place in Surrey.

This year, the men’s hockey teams from UBC, SFU and TWU will go head-to-head in a three-game exhibition tournament in the inaugural Captain’s Cup, a new competition that’s all about the glory.

Game two, which pits the Simon Fraser University Clan against the Trinity Western University Spartans, will take place next Saturday night (Sept. 16) at the Surrey Sports & Leisure Centre.

Captain’s Cup

Friday, Sept. 15, SFU vs. UBC at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Saturday, Sept. 16, TWU vs. SFU at Surrey Sport & Leisure Centre

Saturday, Sept. 30, TWU vs. UBC at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

The exhibition series is mostly about bragging rights, according to SFU Men’s Hockey Director of Communications Andrew Delbaere, but the three-game series is also about raising the profile of university-level hockey.

The teams are partnering with the Vancouver Giants, as they promote the Western Hockey League Scholarship program.

Every year, the WHL awards more than 400 scholarships to its players. Since the program began in 1993, the WHL has given nearly $11 million in almost 3,500 scholarships.

For every season that a player plays in the WHL, they receive a full year of tuition to any post-secondary institution of their choice in North America, guaranteed.

The Sept. 16 game will also be in partnership the Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association.

The CMHA will receive all proceeds from the 50/50 and players will take to the ice to participate in a mini-game during intermission and will accompany each team during the skate out.

SFU is working with Cloverdale businesses, including the Honeybee Centre and Elements Casino, to provide giveaways during the game.

After the game, players will be available to sign autographs for kids.

Tickets are available at the door for $5. Puck drop is 7 p.m. on Sat., Sept. 16, at the Surrey Sports & Leisure Complex at 16555 Fraser Highway, Surrey.