Battle of the Blades as Langley hosts speedskating meet

Langley Sportsplex saw some intense action as speedskaters hit the ice

Scott Coons and Braxton Grosjean each won a pair of gold and a silver medal in their respective age groups.

The pair — members of the Langley Blades Speed Skating Club — hit the ice on Saturday (Oct. 22) as the Blades hosted an intrasquad speedskating meet at Langley Sportsplex.

Coons was competing in Division 1 ages 12 to 14 and was tops in both the 200m and 400m finals and second in the 1,500m event. Coons finished first overall in the division.

And in Division 4, ages 10 and 11, Grosjean was first overall thanks to gold in both the 400m and 1,200m events and second in the 200m.

Also finding the podium was Ben Tyler, who finished second overall in the Division 3, ages 12 and 13 category.

Brayden Quiring (ninth), Darwin Havelka (10th), Beth Smith (13th) and Zoe Clinker (14th) were also in Division 3.

And in Division 4, Theory Havelka was fifth, Mattias Daniels was seventh and Rachel Butt was 13th.

