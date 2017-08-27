Aussie and Dane continue to lead ITU Long Course field

Update at 10:24 a.m.

Amberger continues to lead the men’s elite field in the ITU Long Course World Championship race. He finished the 120-km bike ride in 2:48:57 leading France’s Sylvain Sudrie. In third is Canadian Lionel Sanders, who finished the bike in 2:51:12. Vancouver’s Nathan Killam completed the bike in 2:57:50 and is seventh, while Penticton’s Jeff Symonds finished in 3:00:40. He is currently in eighth.

Cyril Viennot was not able to finish the race after he crashed on the bike. Spain’s Pablo Dapena Gonzalez has dropped out of the bike.

Dane Helle Frederiksen continues to lead. She finished the bike in 3:10:41, while Australian Sarah Crowley is second and Kelowna’s Heather Wurtele is third. She finished the bike in 3:54:18. Penticton’s Jen Annett completed the bike in 3:12:28 and is fifth overall.

Update: 9:28 a.m.

Australia’s Joshua Amberger is still in the lead on the bike, having completed the first two parts in 1:23:53. In second is Canadian Lionel Sanders, while defending champ, Sylvain Sudrie of France is third. Penticton’s Jeff Symonds has finished the first two parts in 1:29:19. He is expected into the bike transition at about 10:03 a.m. Surrey’s Nathan Killam is expected in about the same time.

Helle Frederiksen continues to lead on the bike. She completed the first two portions in 1:34:55. In second is Denmark’s Camilla Pedersen, while Kelowna’s Heather Wurtele is third. Penticton’s Jen Annett has completed the first two portions of the bike in 1:35:32 and is currently in ninth.

Australia’s Joshua Amberger was the first to complete the three-kilometre swim of the International Triathlon Union Multisport World Championship Long Course distance.

Amberger clocked a time of 36 minutes 29 seconds, two better than Spain’s Pablo Dapena Gonzalez in 36:31. Penticton’s Jeff Symonds got out of the water in 40:49.

Surrey native and Vancouver resident Nathan Killam came out of the water in 43:19.

Elite men beginning the swim

American Jennifer Spieldenner led the elite field of females in 39:28. She was followed closely by Denmark’s Helle Frederikson in 39:31 with Leanda Cave, Camilla Pedersen and Canadian Rachel McBride close by. Victoria’s Melanie McQuaid came out if 45:29.

Penticton’s Jen Annett came out of the water in 45:23.

Australia’s Joshua Amberger, leader in the men’s elite division rounds the corner at Main Street and Lakeshore Drive on the first lap of the cycling portion of the long course triathlon a full minute ahead of the next racer. He is leading the run. Mark Brett/Western News