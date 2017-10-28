A rendering of Surrey’s planned LRT line.

LETTER: Light rail is the worst decision Surrey can make

Surrey is an overdeveloped city with a serious lack of services and LRT will only make it worse

The Editor,

Light rail is the worst decision Surrey could ever make, other than allowing over-development of housing, and the removal of trees.

Surrey has become an overdeveloped city, with a serious lack of services and Mayor Linda Hepner seems to want to keep being the laughing stock of B.C.

This will cause more traffic congestion than we see today. This will not take traffic off the roads, as the stages of housing developments will put more cars on the roads.

LRT is not the solution, especially on these major routes.

It will become a problem, and a costly one, as people will still drive,. The rail lines will do nothing but frustrate drivers and locals, as accidents will occur in greater degree.

They will have to fence every part of the line, as people will still walk/cross over the routes, not like the pretty pictures they post on the website. When will the first person be hit by a tram?

European cities have great tram service but they are not as dependent on the car as Surrey residents are, so they understand rules of the road.

I say no!

Rob Oliver, Surrey

 

A rendering of Surrey’s planned LRT line. (Photo: City of Surrey)

Previous story
OUR VIEW: Do your part to keep Surrey’s trick-or-treaters safe

Just Posted

VIDEO: House fire in Surrey

Fire crews battled the blaze, near 150th Street and 88th Avenue

VIDEO: Police respond to reported shooting in Abbotsford

Shots may have been fired from a vehicle

Cloverdale Rodeo legend Will Senger, 85, passes away

One-time competitor and longtime volunteer was a ‘legendary cowboy’

Delta residents share their memories to mark Canada’s 150th birthday

Stories and photos are being shared on Delta Museum and Archive Soceity’s website and social media

Older children can immigrate with parents, announces Cloverdale-Langley City MP

The change will affect children of immigrants up to 21 years old.

VIDEO: NDP launches charm offensive with Jagmeet Singh as it kicks off leader’s tour

One of Singh’s goals is to unlock the party’s potential in suburban ridings around Toronto,Vancouver

Giants offence goes AWOL

Vancouver scores just one goal in 2-1 loss to visiting Prince George at Langley Events Centre

Classic car owner devastated after 37 classic and rare vehicles destroyed by fire

Garry Cassidy spoke about vehicles he lost that, in some cases, are irreplaceable

Neighbours recount alarming discovery

Police search Silver Creek property adjacent to where car abandoned

Missing sex offender wanted in Vancouver police search, again

Forty-year-old Christopher Schafer, a federal offender, has been living at the Vancouver facility

B.C. cities, police want money to enforce new pot laws

Feedback so far includes recommendations from Port Coquitlam and View Royal

Las Vegas shooting victim goes offline to escape Internet trolls

An Okanagan man who survived the Vegas shooting is being harassed by conspiracy theorists …

Kamloops RCMP searching for man with gun after reported shots fired

A man with a gun in Kamloops may have shot a construction workers

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, avoids jail

Golfer will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs

Most Read

  • LETTER: Light rail is the worst decision Surrey can make

    Surrey is an overdeveloped city with a serious lack of services and LRT will only make it worse