The victim suffered burns after his utility bucket contacted the 25KV lines

A worker suffered burns and other possible injuries this morning in an electrical incident in Cloverdale. (Shane MacKichan)

A worker in Surrey is being treated for burns and other possible injuries after a scary incident on Wednesday morning in Cloverdale.

The victim was working on the 5200 block of 184th Street when the utility bucket he was in made contact with 25-kilovolt electrical lines around 10:00 a.m.

Crews were called on-scene to rescue the worker.

More to come.



