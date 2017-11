A witness says the woman was in a crosswalk when she was struck

WHALLEY – A woman was taken to hospital after a reported hit and run in Whalley Tuesday night.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. near 132nd Street and 92nd Avenue.

A witness at the scene said a woman was hit by a southbound vehicle while in a crosswalk.

The driver did not remain at the scene, according to the witness.

Footage from the scene shows the woman being loaded into an ambulance.

The Now-Leader has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more details.

More to come.