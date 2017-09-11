UPDATE: Missing South Surrey senior found

The 76-year-old was last seen around 1:45 p.m. but is now safe

Margaret Collen, 76, was last seen at about 1:45 p.m. in the 15000-block of 26 Avenue. Margaret Collen, 76, was last seen at about 1:45 p.m. in the 15000-block of 26 Avenue.

UPDATE: Police say the woman has been located and is safe.

RCMP officers are searching for a senior who went missing in South Surrey Monday afternoon.

Margaret Collen, 76, was last seen at about 1:45 p.m. in the 15000-block of 26 Avenue.

“The Surrey RCMP is concerned for her health and well-being,” says a news release distributed around 5:30 p.m.

The missing woman is described as a 5-foot-two, average-build Caucasian woman with short dark greying hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with pink trim, black pants, wearing bright blue loafers and carrying a bright blue Guess purse.

“The attached photograph of Collen (below) is very similar to what she is wearing today,” the news release states.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, quoting file number 2017-129362.