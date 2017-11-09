White nationalist flyer spotted in Burnaby

A Lower Mainland woman is shocked after she spotted “pro-white” flyers in Burnaby.
In a post on social media Wednesday, Lea Cohodas found a flyer from white nationalist group Stormfront posted on a pole near Metrotown.
This is incredibly #notokay to see posted outside the library. pic.twitter.com/uWaxUeZJts
— Lea (@leacohodas) November 8, 2017
“This is incredibly #notokay to see posted outside the library,” she said. “Guess what? According to recent census data, visible minorities are now a majority in most parts of Metro Vancouver. The world hasn’t ended!”
Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Daniela Panesar said the detachment hadn’t yet seen the flyers, but that this wouldn’t be the first time such notices were posted in the city.
“I know we had flyers distributed a few months ago,” Panesar said.