Which Surrey town centre has the most jobs? No surprise here

City Centre has more jobs than all of Surrey’s other town centres combined

According to a recent report from Surrey City Hall, the City Centre area offers more jobs than all of Surrey’s other town centres combined.

In 2011, City Centre had 24,189 jobs, compared to 22,019 for all the other town centres combined (including Cloverdale, Fleetwood, Guildford, Newton and Semiahmoo).

City Centre’s job count rose to 28,303 in 2016 and is expected to rise to 30,302 by 2021.

That urban centre will still offer more jobs than Surrey’s other town centres combined total of 23,456 (Cloverdale with 2,631, Fleetwood with 4,102, Guildford with 6,440, Newton with 6,215 and Semiahmoo with 4,068).

The city also analyzed jobs by employment category and it seems in Surrey, commercial jobs outpace both industrial and institutional.

In 2016, there were 1,022 industrial jobs in Surrey, 14,916 institutional positions and 35,489 commercial.

By 2021, industrial jobs are expected to decrease by one to 1,021, institutional positions are expected to rise to 14,958 and commercial jobs are set to rise to 37,779.

The report notes that city policies intend to create a “better balance” between Surrey’s residential and business tax base.

The current job-to-workforce ratio in 2016 was 0.68 jobs per resident worker, which is just a slight increase from the 2009 level of 0.65.



