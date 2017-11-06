Surrey City Hall. (File photo)

Which Surrey town centre has the most jobs? No surprise here

City Centre has more jobs than all of Surrey’s other town centres combined

According to a recent report from Surrey City Hall, the City Centre area offers more jobs than all of Surrey’s other town centres combined.

In 2011, City Centre had 24,189 jobs, compared to 22,019 for all the other town centres combined (including Cloverdale, Fleetwood, Guildford, Newton and Semiahmoo).

City Centre’s job count rose to 28,303 in 2016 and is expected to rise to 30,302 by 2021.

That urban centre will still offer more jobs than Surrey’s other town centres combined total of 23,456 (Cloverdale with 2,631, Fleetwood with 4,102, Guildford with 6,440, Newton with 6,215 and Semiahmoo with 4,068).

Click here to see the full report.

See also: Report aims to help refugees find jobs in Surrey, Abbotsford

homelessphoto

The city also analyzed jobs by employment category and it seems in Surrey, commercial jobs outpace both industrial and institutional.

In 2016, there were 1,022 industrial jobs in Surrey, 14,916 institutional positions and 35,489 commercial.

By 2021, industrial jobs are expected to decrease by one to 1,021, institutional positions are expected to rise to 14,958 and commercial jobs are set to rise to 37,779.

The report notes that city policies intend to create a “better balance” between Surrey’s residential and business tax base.

The current job-to-workforce ratio in 2016 was 0.68 jobs per resident worker, which is just a slight increase from the 2009 level of 0.65.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Surrey father, journalist’s ‘only hope’ to beat cancer is costly trial
Next story
Surrey’s big Canadian flag destroyed again, meaning another big bill for auto dealership

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey father, journalist’s ‘only hope’ to beat cancer is costly trial

Friends, family hope to raise more than US$500K to ‘help Kev live’

Surrey named B.C.’s best city for real estate investment

Both housing prices and sales are up in B.C. compared to last year

Multi-family units on the rise in Surrey

By 2021, more than 40 per cent of Surrey’s housing stock is expected to consist of multi-family units

Surrey’s big Canadian flag destroyed again, meaning another big bill for auto dealership

This is a really bad time of year for the Guildford landmark

Which Surrey town centre has the most jobs? No surprise here

City Centre has more jobs than all of Surrey’s other town centres combined

VIDEO: Cloverdale’s distressed properties to be demolished

Seven abandoned properties on 177B Street and 57A Avenue are starting to be demolished

Mix of snow and rain coming for the Lower Mainland

Forecasters call for snow in higher elevations

Suspect in assault of Kamloops Mountie arrested

Michael Boyer was arrested following an incident at the Tournament Inn in Valleyview

Women search to find truth behind missing teen’s disappearance

A group of women are distributing posters to gather information about Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found at a Silver Creek farm

Lower Mainland gas prices to drop slightly: analyst

But GasBuddy’s Dan McTeague warns that prices will stay above 140 cents per litre

Stubborn fire still flaring up at Williams Lake sawmill

Firefighters work 25 hours straight to contain initial blaze

RCMP won’t say who made drug trafficking claim against Langley man

“All of a sudden, it got weird” Randy Caine says after being denied entry to Mexico

LETTER: First Nations defending their waters

Response to Tom Fletcher from salmon farm occupiers

‘Fraser Valley Goes to War’ talk in Surrey features local historian

‘Canucks in Khaki’ book author at Cloverdale rec centre on Nov. 18

Most Read