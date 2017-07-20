Whalley kitchen fire leaves four without a home

The two-alarm fire happened at about 11 p.m., near 133 Street and 102A Avenue.

Four residents were displaced Wednesday night by a townhouse fire in Whalley that started in the kitchen. (Photo: Now-Leader).

Two men and two women were left without a home late Wednesday night by a kitchen fire in a Whalley townhouse.

The townhouse was equipped with smoke alarms but they were disconnected, Surrey firefighters said.

Surrey Assistant Fire Chief Chris Keon said “the damage was extensive.”

He said Emergency Social Services is helping the four residents.

The fire did not spread to other units. Investigators are trying to determine the exact cause but it’s not considered suspicious.

