Dianne Watts. (File photo)

Watts campaign cooks up ‘Christmas in the Country’ dinner in Cloverdale

Former Surrey mayor and MP now gunning for BC Liberal leadership

SURREY — BC Liberal party leadership candidate Dianne Watts is hosting a $20-a-head dinner in Cloverdale next week.

The “Christmas in the Country” event is not a fundraiser, said Norman Stowe, Watts’ campaign manager.

“It’s really an opportunity to say thank you to volunteers as we head into the Christmas season,” he added.

The barbecue chicken dinner (“with all the fixin’s”) will be held on Friday, Nov. 17 at Cloverdale Agriplex, a 22,000-square-foot arena with bleacher seating for 1,530 people.

“If people want to come, the general public, it’s wide open,” Stowe said in a phone interview from Watts’ campaign office, located on 137th Street in Newton.

“They can register on the website for it. We’ll have a mechanical bull there and inflatables, lots of things for people to do.”

The band Runaway Lane will perform during the evening event, which runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Admission is free for kids 12 and under.

Party voting for the next BC Liberal leader takes place over a three-day period from Feb. 1 to 3.

