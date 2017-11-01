The scene of a Surrey house fire Halloween night. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

VIDEO: Surrey home destroyed in fire Halloween night

A witness at the scene said the house was vacant

NEWTON – An apparently vacant home caught fire in Surrey Halloween night.

It happened near 130A Street and 73rd Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Footage from the scene shows the house completely destroyed.

No word on a cause or injuries.

More to come.

