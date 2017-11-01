VIDEO: Surrey home destroyed in fire Halloween night

NEWTON – An apparently vacant home caught fire in Surrey Halloween night.
It happened near 130A Street and 73rd Avenue around 10:30 p.m.
Footage from the scene shows the house completely destroyed.
No word on a cause or injuries.
More to come.
A witness at the scene said the house was vacant
