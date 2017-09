The crash happened at 124th Street and 81st Avenue just after 9 a.m.

SURREY — A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital Friday morning after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car.

The motorcyclist was reported to be unconscious and was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

The driver of the car remained at the scene.

