VIDEO: House fire in Surrey

Fire crews battled the blaze, near 150th Street and 88th Avenue

The scene of a Surrey house fire Friday afternoon. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

SURREY – A two-storey home caught fire in Surrey Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 15000-block of 87B Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m.

A witness at the scene reported lots of smoke at the scene of the second alarm fire.

No word on a cause or injuries.

More to come.

The scene of a Surrey house fire Friday afternoon. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

The scene of a Surrey house fire Friday afternoon. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

The scene of a Surrey house fire Friday afternoon. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)