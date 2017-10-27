The scene of a Surrey house fire Friday afternoon. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)
VIDEO: House fire in Surrey
Fire crews battled the blaze, near 150th Street and 88th Avenue
SURREY – A two-storey home caught fire in Surrey Friday afternoon.
It happened in the 15000-block of 87B Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m.
A witness at the scene reported lots of smoke at the scene of the second alarm fire.
No word on a cause or injuries.
More to come.
The scene of a Surrey house fire Friday afternoon. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)
