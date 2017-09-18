VIDEO: Fort Langley rainbow crosswalk vandalized

Someone used their tires to damage the just-installed crossing

The headlights of an early morning commuter illuminate the damage to the Fort Langley rainbow crosswalk. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Less than a week after it went in, someone has vandalized the new rainbow crosswalk in Fort Langley.

Black tire marks marred the surface of the Glover Road crossing.

It happened some time over the weekend, social media comments suggest.

One online comment said one side of the crosswalk was damaged on one day, then the other side a day later.

Township crews finished painting the colourful piece, which was funded through private donors, on Thursday night (Sept. 14).

Artist Elaine Brewer-White, along with a group of local artists, spearheaded the campaign in July 2016, following the massacre of 49 people inside a gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla.

Fort Langley rainbow crosswalk has been vandalized just days after it was installed #langley #fortlangleybc langleytimes.com A post shared by Langley Times Newspaper 📰 (@langleytimes) on Sep 18, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

The crosswalks, designed to show support for the LGBTQ community, have been targeted in other communities.

In July, a man poured white paint on a Pride crossing in new Westminister.

In Lethbridge, someone defaced the pride crosswalks with tar and manure.

In Whitehorse, in June, a truck was spotted deliberately spinning its wheels to create skid marks, allegedly circling around the block to come back and do more damage.

Whitehorse Mayor Dan Curtis said the rainbow crosswalk was painted deeper into the road making it more long lasting than some other street markings. Curtis said the black marks will be gone long before the rainbow disappears.

In Campbell River, a newly installed rainbow crosswalk was vandalized just just 35 minutes after it was completed on June 11.

Keith Plamondon, owner of Epic Design Studio Ltd. which put in the vinyl crosswalk, witnessed a male driver perform a burnout with his vehicle right over top of the crosswalk.

Then to add insult to injury, Plamondon said it appears other drivers have since followed suit.

“Since that day, there must have been six to seven burnouts done on it,” said Plamondon, who put in five hours worth of painting and four hours of prep and installation work. “So upsetting to be honest. It only had to last two to four weeks.”

Crosswalks in Nanaimo and Saskatoon have also been attacked.

-with files from The Yukon News and Campbell River Mirror