VIDEO: Finally, Surrey Public Market building being ripped down by excavator

Long-dormant structure at the corner of King George Blvd. and 64th Avenue

Image from video of Surrey Public Market demolition posted to Facebook today by Newton resident Jude Hannah.

SURREY — The long-dormant Surrey Public Market building is coming down today.

Video posted to Facebook by longtime Newton resident Jude Hannah shows the structure being ripped apart by an excavator.

“It’s happening. After nearly 2 decades abandoned, the Surrey Public Market is coming down,” Hannah posted.

The building is located in Newton at King George Boulevard and 64th Avenue.

In June, yet another development application that seeks to transform the corner materialized.

The site has sat dormant for years, and once housed Surrey Public Market, constructed in the 1990s.

• READ MORE: Another development application at old Surrey Public Market site, from June 14, 2017

A preliminary notice explaining details of the proposed development, at 6396 King George Blvd., was sent to area residents on May 31. The owner, Yorkton Place Development Corporation, applied to Surrey City Hall for rezoning and a development permit in October, 2016.

Proposed is a mixed-use commercial and residential project, containing three one-storey buildings and one six-storey building.

“Just spoke with two women who live next door,” Hannah wrote today in a Facebook post under her video of the demo work. “They are really concerned about rodents. The developer assured council last year that an exterminator would be called in before demolition. Let’s hope that’s the case.”

Last spring, Hannah said she’ll celebrate when she can see the property actually being developed.

“I’ll be there with Champagne when the bulldozers arrive,” Hannah, of ReNewton Nation, a group looking to revive the community, said at the time.